Shetty to host 'Maa Hai Na' on ZEE5 cooking series
Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is stepping into the kitchen as host of Maa Hai Na, an upcoming ZEE5 reality show.
The 10-episode series brings together six Gen Z celebs and their moms for lighthearted cooking challenges, all about teamwork, family stories, and bridging generation gaps, one recipe at a time.
Six family pairings featured, Simoes say
The lineup features Tanya Mittal with her mom Sunita Mittal, Tina Ahuja with Sunita Ahuja, Gullu with Munesh Tanwar, Urvashi Dholakia with son Kshitij Dholakia, Bhagyashree Sharma with Rinju Sharma, and Shahida Ansari with nephew Afghan Ansari.
Producers Neeti and Preeti Simoes say the show mixes Gen Z energy and laughs with real-life lessons from moms, plus plenty of heartfelt moments along the way.