Shetty to host 'Maa Hai Na' on ZEE5 cooking series

Six family pairings featured, Simoes say

The lineup features Tanya Mittal with her mom Sunita Mittal, Tina Ahuja with Sunita Ahuja, Gullu with Munesh Tanwar, Urvashi Dholakia with son Kshitij Dholakia, Bhagyashree Sharma with Rinju Sharma, and Shahida Ansari with nephew Afghan Ansari.

Producers Neeti and Preeti Simoes say the show mixes Gen Z energy and laughs with real-life lessons from moms, plus plenty of heartfelt moments along the way.