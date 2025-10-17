₹60cr cheating case: Shilpa Shetty withdraws plea to travel abroad

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has withdrawn her application seeking permission to travel abroad, reported PTI. Her lawyer Niranjan Mundargi informed the Bombay High Court on Thursday that the planned travels did not materialize. The couple is embroiled in a ₹60.48 crore cheating case with businessman husband Raj Kundra . A complaint was lodged against them by Deepak Kothari alleging that they induced him to invest in their company but used the money for personal benefits instead.

Future travel plans Fresh application will be filed for future travels: Mundargi Mundargi told a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad that the couple will file a fresh application for future travels. He said, "As and when she and her husband desire to travel in future, they will file a fresh application seeking permission from the court. She (Shetty) is not pressing the present application." The court has now posted their primary plea, seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC), for hearing on November 17.

Court restrictions Court's stern warning to Shetty-Kundra In previous hearings, the court had made it clear that leisure trips couldn't be allowed while the couple is accused in a cheating and fraud case. The court also stated their plea would only be considered if they were willing to deposit the ₹60 crore in question. Shetty had planned to travel to the US for an event in October, but was asked by the bench to provide an agreement or invitation for her travel.