₹60cr cheating case: Shilpa Shetty withdraws plea to travel abroad
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has withdrawn her application seeking permission to travel abroad, reported PTI. Her lawyer Niranjan Mundargi informed the Bombay High Court on Thursday that the planned travels did not materialize. The couple is embroiled in a ₹60.48 crore cheating case with businessman husband Raj Kundra. A complaint was lodged against them by Deepak Kothari alleging that they induced him to invest in their company but used the money for personal benefits instead.
Fresh application will be filed for future travels: Mundargi
Mundargi told a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad that the couple will file a fresh application for future travels. He said, "As and when she and her husband desire to travel in future, they will file a fresh application seeking permission from the court. She (Shetty) is not pressing the present application." The court has now posted their primary plea, seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC), for hearing on November 17.
Court's stern warning to Shetty-Kundra
In previous hearings, the court had made it clear that leisure trips couldn't be allowed while the couple is accused in a cheating and fraud case. The court also stated their plea would only be considered if they were willing to deposit the ₹60 crore in question. Shetty had planned to travel to the US for an event in October, but was asked by the bench to provide an agreement or invitation for her travel.
What is the case against the couple?
The complaint against Shetty and Kundra alleges that they induced Kothari to invest ₹60.48 crore in their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, between 2015 and 2023. Kothari claims the funds were misused for the couple's personal benefits instead of being utilized for business purposes. Both Shetty and Kundra have reportedly cooperated with the investigation by appearing for questioning conducted by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the city police.