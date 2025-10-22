Shobhaa De claims Shilpa Shetty earns ₹2-3cr every day

Shobhaa De , a prominent writer and socialite, recently revealed the staggering earnings of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra 's Mumbai restaurant, Bastian. Speaking on Mojo Story, De said that the restaurant rakes in a whopping ₹2-3 crore every night! "One single restaurant in Mumbai has a turnover of ₹2-3 crore a night... I walked into that restaurant to see it myself because when I heard these numbers... I said this can't be true."

Restaurant details De confirmed it was indeed Bastian When asked by journalist Barkha Dutt about the restaurant in question, De confirmed it was indeed Shetty Kundra's Bastian. "It's the new Bastian. It's on the top. It is 21,000 sq ft, it's not even reality." "You walk in there and you feel 'where am I?' You have a 360° view of the city."

Restaurant capacity 'They do 2 seatings, each of 700 people' De also revealed that Bastian serves a staggering 1,400 guests in one night! "They do two seatings, each of 700 people and they cover 1,400 people in one night. They have a waiting list of people waiting downstairs on the road in Dadar." "There are people coming in Lamborghini and Aston Martin. You name it. Who are these people? I have no idea," she said.