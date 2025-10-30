Shilpa Shetty's mother rushed to hospital due to age-related issues

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was seen at Mumbai 's Lilavati Hospital on Thursday after her mother, Sunanda Shetty, was admitted there. The actor looked worried as she entered the hospital premises. Paparazzo Varinder Chawla shared a video of her arrival on Instagram, which went viral with fans pouring in their prayers and good wishes for Sunanda's speedy recovery.

Social media reaction Fans offer prayers for Sunanda's speedy recovery The video rapidly gained attention, leading fans to share their worries and offer words of encouragement. One fan expressed, "Get well soon," while another wrote, "God bless her." A third supporter added, "Prayers for Shilpa's mom's speedy recovery." So far, Shilpa and her family have not released any official updates about Sunanda Shetty's health. But a NDTV report stated that Sunanda was hospitalized late last night due to "age-related issues."

Legal troubles Sunanda admitted after Shetty's travel request withdrawal Notably, Sunanda was admitted to the hospital shortly after Shetty decided to withdraw her request for permission to travel overseas. This move came after the Bombay High Court refused to suspend a Look Out Circular targeting her and her husband, entrepreneur Raj Kundra, related to a ₹60 crore fraud case.

Court ruling What did the court say? On October 8, the Bombay High Court said they would only consider lifting the Look Out Circular and allowing travel abroad if the disputed ₹60 crore was paid. The LOC was issued by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing, so the couple asked for temporary relief. Later, Shetty's lawyer told the court that she decided not to travel for now.