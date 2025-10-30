Where to watch Nushrratt, Nora's 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa' on OTT
What's the story
The 2025 Hindi silent comedy thriller, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, will be available on Netflix from Friday (October 31) at midnight. The film, which stars Sohum Shah and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles, tells the story of an ordinary man who gets caught up in a web of misunderstandings involving his wife, a neighbor, drugs, and two dead bodies.
Film synopsis
Plot of 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa'
Ufff Yeh Siyapaa follows Kesari Lal Singh (Shah), an ordinary man whose life takes a turn when his wife, Pushpa (Bharuccha), leaves him. She suspects him of having an affair with their neighbor, Kamini (Nora Fatehi). Amidst this misunderstanding, she accidentally discovers a packet of drugs, and two dead bodies arrive at her house. The film also stars Omkar Kapoor and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.
Unique approach
Unique storytelling and music by AR Rahman
Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is unique in its storytelling as it does not have any dialogues. The film relies on facial expressions and physical comedy to narrate its story. The plot is driven by misunderstandings, time changes, and chaotic events. AR Rahman's music plays an important role in enhancing the narrative and setting the mood of the scenes in this G Ashok directorial.