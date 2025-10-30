Where to watch Nushrratt, Nora's 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa' on OTT

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa follows Kesari Lal Singh (Shah), an ordinary man whose life takes a turn when his wife, Pushpa (Bharuccha), leaves him. She suspects him of having an affair with their neighbor, Kamini ( Nora Fatehi ). Amidst this misunderstanding, she accidentally discovers a packet of drugs, and two dead bodies arrive at her house. The film also stars Omkar Kapoor and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Unique approach

Unique storytelling and music by AR Rahman

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is unique in its storytelling as it does not have any dialogues. The film relies on facial expressions and physical comedy to narrate its story. The plot is driven by misunderstandings, time changes, and chaotic events. AR Rahman's music plays an important role in enhancing the narrative and setting the mood of the scenes in this G Ashok directorial.