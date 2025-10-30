Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's 'Dacoit' gets new release date Entertainment Oct 30, 2025

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's much-awaited film, Dacoit: A Love Story, has been pushed from Christmas 2025 to March 19, 2026. The new release date lands on Ugadi, so fans will have to wait a bit longer for this one.

Directed by Shaneil Deo and written by Sesh himself, the movie promises something special.