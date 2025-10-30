Next Article
Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's 'Dacoit' gets new release date
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's much-awaited film, Dacoit: A Love Story, has been pushed from Christmas 2025 to March 19, 2026. The new release date lands on Ugadi, so fans will have to wait a bit longer for this one.
Directed by Shaneil Deo and written by Sesh himself, the movie promises something special.
Cast and crew of the film
The film features Anurag Kashyap in a key role, with Prakash Raj and Sunil rounding out the cast. Thakur stepped in as lead after Shruti Haasan exited the project.
Expect an intense story about love, betrayal, and revenge—the film's themes promise high emotional stakes and action.
Bonus: it'll be clashing with biggies like Yash's Toxic and Bhansali's Love & War on release day!