Shinde admits faking 2016 sexual harassment allegations, calls out Khan Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan are in a heated social media exchange after Shinde admitted she faked sexual harassment allegations against a TV producer back in 2016.

Shinde called out Khan for using personal tragedies to gain attention, saying, "To gain publicity, you have your illnesses, you have the deaths in your family, so why do you need Shilpa Shinde, right? You are already widely published."