Shinde admits faking 2016 sexual harassment allegations, calls out Khan
Entertainment
Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan are in a heated social media exchange after Shinde admitted she faked sexual harassment allegations against a TV producer back in 2016.
Shinde called out Khan for using personal tragedies to gain attention, saying, "To gain publicity, you have your illnesses, you have the deaths in your family, so why do you need Shilpa Shinde, right? You are already widely published."
Shinde asks to be arrested
Shinde said she made up the allegations to protect her family but now feels guilty and wants to set things right.
She even challenged authorities to arrest her if needed.
Meanwhile, a men's rights group has asked Mumbai police to take action over her confession.