Shinde says 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' sexual harassment allegation untrue
Entertainment
TV actor Shilpa Shinde just opened up on a podcast, sharing that the sexual harassment case she filed against her Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer years ago wasn't true.
She explained, "I had no other option and filed the case to escape the situation," highlighting how tough things were for her at the time.
Harassment case settled, Shinde rejoined show
Shinde said she felt stuck because there was no industry support for the producer and her legal background pushed her toward filing an FIR.
The issue was eventually settled, with Shinde receiving her pending dues.
Years later, she even rejoined the show's team, honoring a late writer's wish, and says things are now much better between them after more than a decade of differences.