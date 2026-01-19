Shiny Doshi returns to TV with 'The 50'
Shiny Doshi, best known as Dhara from Pandya Store, is making her TV comeback after three years as a contestant on the new reality show The 50.
She shared that being back feels "incredibly special," and fans can catch the premiere on February 1 on JioHotstar and Colors.
What's 'The 50' all about?
The 50 brings together 50 contestants living in a palace for nearly 50 episodes—with no fixed rules.
Expect plenty of unpredictable drama, strategy, and even some viewer participation.
Big names like Karan Patel, Archana Gautam, Divya Aggarwal, and Faisal Shaikh are also joining the lineup.
Shiny's journey so far
From debuting in Saraswatichandra (2013) to winning hearts in Pandya Store—and even taking on stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi—Shiny has done it all.
She has received nominations for the Indian Telly Awards and Gold Awards.