'Sorted man': Shishir Sharma remembers 'Chhichhore' co-star Sushant

Veteran actor Shishir Sharma, who starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Chhichhore , recently opened up about the actor's untimely demise. Speaking on Siddharth Kannan's podcast on YouTube, he admitted that he still finds it hard to believe that Rajput died by suicide. "I don't think he was a man who would take a step like that," said Sharma.

Emotional impact Rajput's death left Sharma in shock Sharma also revealed that he got to know about Rajput's death on June 14, 2020, around 4:00pm. "I could not hold back my tears. It was difficult," he said. The actor further shared that the news came as a complete shock, leaving him struggling to come to terms with the loss. He recalled being unable to comprehend how such a talented and promising actor could have passed away so suddenly. He also called Rajput a "very sorted man."

Disbelief Sharma on his disbelief about Rajput's passing Sharma further said, "Kuch to karan hoga, aisa koi khudkhushi thodi kar leta hai... Ab kisse baat karein? Kya...I just left it and said it's rather sad, rather unfortunate that something like this happens to a man who has taken the acting profession seriously." He also reflected on Rajput's impressive body of work and praised him for delivering impactful performances.

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