Shivarajkumar nearly quit 'Peddi' after learning of cancer diagnosis
Kannada star Shivarajkumar almost walked away from the film Peddi after finding out he had cancer.
He'd joined the project because director Buchi Babu Sana's story really impressed him, but his diagnosis meant heading to the US for treatment, leaving his role up in the air.
Director Sana and crew adjusted schedules
Instead of replacing him, Sana and the Peddi crew adjusted their schedules and stood by Shivarajkumar.
Their support convinced him to remain part of the project, showing real trust and care during a tough time.
'Peddi' Andhra Pradesh premiere June 3
Shivarajkumar plays Gournaidu in this rural sports drama alongside Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shruti Haasan. A.R. Rahman is on music duty.
Peddi premieres June 3 in Andhra Pradesh with special ₹600 tickets for opening shows; Telangana's decision on similar pricing is still pending.