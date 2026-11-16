Shivarajkumar to play villain in Ajith Kumar's 'Dare Devil'
Big news for action movie fans: Kannada actor Shivarajkumar is officially playing the villain in Ajith Kumar's upcoming film, Dare Devil.
Ajith's manager shared that several actors were considered, but they picked "Shivanna" out of respect and admiration for him.
Shivarajkumar joins 'Dare Devil' Hyderabad shoot
Shivarajkumar will be joining the Hyderabad shoot by November 17 or 18, joining a cast that includes Sreeleela, Unni Mukundan, Prabhu, and Parthiban.
Directed by Adhik Ravichandran (who worked with Ajith on Good Bad Ugly), the film also features music by Anirudh Ravichander.
With this lineup and an action sequence already shot, Dare Devil is shaping up to be a must-watch.