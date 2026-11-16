Shivarajkumar to play villain in Ajith Kumar's 'Dare Devil'

Shivarajkumar will be joining the Hyderabad shoot by November 17 or 18, joining a cast that includes Sreeleela, Unni Mukundan, Prabhu, and Parthiban.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran (who worked with Ajith on Good Bad Ugly), the film also features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

With this lineup and an action sequence already shot, Dare Devil is shaping up to be a must-watch.