'Shogun' S02: New cast members join period drama's upcoming season
Entertainment
Shogun is back for Season 2 with five new actors joining the lineup: Risei Kukihara, Ryo Sato, Seishiro Nishida, Mantaro Koichi, and Takashi Yamaguchi.
Production kicks off in Vancouver in January 2026, and Season 2 is an original continuation beyond James Clavell's novel.
Expectations are high for the new season
Season 1 won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2024, so expectations are high.
Alongside new faces, fan favorites like Fumi Nikaido and Hiroyuki Sanada return, plus there's a strong directing team leading the way.
If you loved the first season or just want to see what all the hype is about, Season 2 is shaping up to be worth your time.