'Shogun' S02: New cast members join period drama's upcoming season

Expectations are high for the new season

Season 1 won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2024, so expectations are high.

Alongside new faces, fan favorites like Fumi Nikaido and Hiroyuki Sanada return, plus there's a strong directing team leading the way.

If you loved the first season or just want to see what all the hype is about, Season 2 is shaping up to be worth your time.