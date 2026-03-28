Shooter linked to Rohit Shetty residence attack arrested in Rajasthan
Entertainment
A 32-year-old shooter named Akash, linked to an attack near filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence, was arrested in Rajasthan after an encounter at the Sadhuwali check post in Sri Ganganagar.
He reportedly fired at officers at a checkpoint and was shot in the leg during the encounter.
He is now under police guard and receiving treatment.
Police probe Akash's gang links
Police say Akash was acting on orders from Arzoo Bishnoi of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had teamed up with another member online.
The group had even claimed responsibility for a similar incident earlier this year.
Investigators are now questioning Akash to learn more about the gang's plans and network.