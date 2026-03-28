Shooter linked to Rohit Shetty residence attack arrested in Rajasthan Entertainment Mar 28, 2026

A 32-year-old shooter named Akash, linked to an attack near filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence, was arrested in Rajasthan after an encounter at the Sadhuwali check post in Sri Ganganagar.

He reportedly fired at officers at a checkpoint and was shot in the leg during the encounter.

He is now under police guard and receiving treatment.