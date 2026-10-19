Tiger Shroff firing: How police nabbed 3 shooters in Kota
What's the story
Three shooters allegedly involved in the recent firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff were arrested on Monday. The accused, identified as Rehan (18) alias Sukka from Haryana, Hritik Kurmi (22) alias Roshan from Bihar, and a minor, were apprehended by Kota City Police in Rajasthan. They are reportedly linked to gangster Anil Pandit, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. Here's how they were caught.
Escape plan
Shooters had planned to escape to Nepal
The shooters had boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express train soon after the incident and were traveling in a general bogie.
They planned to alight at Jaipur station, board a bus to Delhi, and then flee to Nepal. However, they were apprehended from the train before they could execute their escape plan.
Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam confirmed this information during a press conference on Monday.
Transfer of custody
How police lay trap for shooters
The arrested suspects are set to be handed over to the Mumbai Police.
SP Gautam said, "This morning, we received information...prompting us to activate our team. We learned that the three primary suspects...were traveling by train and were due to arrive in Kota."
"Our team, within just 15 minutes, set a trap and thoroughly searched the entire train."
She added that weapons have not been found yet, but the accused will be interrogated about what they did with the weapons.
Swift action
Accused planned to flee toward Nepal
Gautam added, "We will soon hand the suspects over to the Mumbai Police. [Their] names are: Rehan, alias Sukka, from Sonipat, Haryana; Hritik Kurmi, alias Roshan, from Begusarai, Bihar, who had been residing in Mumbai for the past few years; and one minor."
"Based on preliminary questioning...Anil Pandit had been in contact with Rehan. Anil Pandit is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi...They were traveling on the Pune-Jaipur Express. Their plan was to reach Delhi and then flee toward Nepal."
Incident details
Know about the firing incident on Shroff
The firing incident took place on Sunday evening when Shroff was leaving a football club in Juhu.
The accused reportedly opened fire at the actor's car, injuring his driver.
Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, he sustained injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass shards.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff's residence on Sunday night after the incident and assured him of the state government's support.