Tiger Shroff firing: How police nabbed 3 shooters in Kota

The shooters had boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express train soon after the incident and were traveling in a general bogie.

They planned to alight at Jaipur station, board a bus to Delhi, and then flee to Nepal. However, they were apprehended from the train before they could execute their escape plan.

Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam confirmed this information during a press conference on Monday.