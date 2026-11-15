Shooting at Shroff's car prompts Mumbai police Y-plus security upgrade
After a recent shooting at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, police have upgraded security for at least two Bollywood actors to Y-plus level, a big step up.
The attack, which happened in Juhu on October 18 and left two people injured, is believed to be the work of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
For safety reasons, police haven't revealed which actors are getting this extra protection.
Alleged Bishnoi audio prompts police security
Following an audio message allegedly linked to two foreign-based members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang warning Shroff about his professional ties, Mumbai police aren't taking any chances.
They've added more officers at celebrities' homes and public events, some in uniform and some in plainclothes, and are conducting destination security checks before celebrities reach certain locations and informing local police stations along travel routes.
The goal: keep everyone safe and prevent any repeat incidents.