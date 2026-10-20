Shooting at Shroff's car tightens security at Patani's Bareilly home
Entertainment
After a recent shooting at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, where thankfully, he was not hurt but his driver and a bystander were; security has been tightened at Disha Patani's family home in Bareilly.
Police are not taking any chances, especially since her house was targeted in similar incidents last year.
Police increase CCTV outside Patani home
Police have now placed round-the-clock security and ramped up CCTV monitoring outside the Patani home to keep things safe.
This comes after earlier attacks sparked investigations into major gangs, with police making several arrests and staying alert to protect the family.