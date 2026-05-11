Short calls daughter's death nightmare, likens struggles to Dolman's cancer
Entertainment
Martin Short, the beloved actor, recently spoke about losing his daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, a 42-year-old social worker who died in February.
He described the experience as "It's been a nightmare for the family," and drew a heartfelt comparison between her mental health struggles and his late wife Nancy Dolman's battle with cancer.
Short's daughter found with suicide note
Katherine was found at her Hollywood Hills home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound; a suicide note was also discovered and its contents were unclear.
Martin remembered Katherine as kind but private, mentioning she had a service dog to help with her mental health.
The family, including Katherine's brothers Oliver and Henry, has asked for privacy while they grieve this huge loss.