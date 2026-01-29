Shraddha Kapoor may join Allu Arjun in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly in talks to join Allu Arjun's upcoming film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The project was announced recently and is currently in pre-production. A source close to the production team told OTTplay that discussions are underway, but the female lead has not yet been finalized.
Casting details
Kapoor's potential casting could bring fresh pairing with Arjun
If Kapoor is finalized for the role, it will mark a new on-screen pairing as she has never previously worked with Arjun. The source added that financial discussions are currently underway. Kanagaraj, known for his gritty action dramas, had earlier called this upcoming film his "dream project" in an interview.
Ongoing projects
Arjun and Kapoor's current projects and future plans
Currently, Arjun is shooting for a film directed by Atlee, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The movie is halfway through production and is expected to wrap up by July 2026. After that, he will reportedly start Kanagaraj's film later in the year. Meanwhile, Kapoor recently made a cameo in Thamma and has signed multiple films after a long hiatus.
Expectations
Arjun's pan-India appeal and Kanagaraj's pressure to deliver
After the success of Pushpa 2, Arjun's popularity has soared. His upcoming films are expected to be pan-India, raising expectations for Kanagaraj. The director is under immense pressure to deliver a hit with this project, especially after his last film, Coolie, with Rajinikanth underwhelmed at the box office. Reportedly, the film is tentatively titled AA23.