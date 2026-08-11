Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Eetha' gets new release date

Eetha is a biopic of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a renowned Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.

Eetha is the first film to bring together Kapoor and director Utekar.

Although both have been part of successful projects under the Maddock Films banner, this is their first joint venture.