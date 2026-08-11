Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Eetha' gets new release date
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor and directed by Laxman Utekar, has a new release date. The movie will now hit theaters on December 4, 2026, announced the makers on Tuesday. Earlier slated for an August 28 release, the change comes amid speculation about it clashing with Yash's Toxic.
Film details
What is 'Eetha' about?
Eetha is a biopic of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a renowned Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer.
The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.
It is produced by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.
Eetha is the first film to bring together Kapoor and director Utekar.
Although both have been part of successful projects under the Maddock Films banner, this is their first joint venture.
Producer-director duo
Dinesh Vijan has previously collaborated with Utekar
Eetha also marks another collaboration between producer Dinesh Vijan and Utekar.
The two have previously worked together on films like Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Chhaava.
With music by the celebrated composer duo Ajay-Atul, Eetha is set to be an exciting addition to Maharashtra's folk theater tradition.