Shraddha to headline Rahi Anil Barve's 'Pahadpangira'; shooting begins soon

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:29 am Oct 14, 202511:29 am

What's the story

After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor will headline Rahi Anil Barve's upcoming film Pahadpangira. The project is reportedly a dark fantasy exploring "themes of feminism against the backdrop of the Sati practice." Kapoor is also likely to be involved in a "creative capacity" with the film, which will go on floors in mid-2026.