Shraddha to headline Rahi Anil Barve's 'Pahadpangira'; shooting begins soon
What's the story
After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor will headline Rahi Anil Barve's upcoming film Pahadpangira. The project is reportedly a dark fantasy exploring "themes of feminism against the backdrop of the Sati practice." Kapoor is also likely to be involved in a "creative capacity" with the film, which will go on floors in mid-2026.
Production timeline
Shooting for 'Pahadpangira' to begin in mid-2026
Kapoor is expected to start shooting for Laxman Utekar's next film in November. After wrapping up this project, she will finalize her commitment to Pahadpangira based on her 2026 schedule. A source told mid-day, "If things go as planned, the film could start by mid-2026." The actor was reportedly drawn to the story's originality and potential for franchise development.
Director's focus
'Pahadpangira' was initially part of the 'Tumbbad' universe
Barve is currently busy with his Netflix series Rakt Bramhand and plans to start shooting for Pahadpangira after that. The film was originally supposed to be a part of the Tumbbad universe, co-directed by Barve and produced by Sohum Shah. However, after parting ways with Shah, he decided to make it a standalone film. Ektaa Kapoor is backing the venture.