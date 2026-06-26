'Donkey' will release in 2028

'Donkey' release date announced: What's next for 'Shrek' franchise

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:20 pm Jun 26, 202612:20 pm

What's the story

The beloved animated franchise Shrek is getting a spinoff titled Donkey, which will be released on June 30, 2028. The film will focus on the origin story of the character Donkey, who has been voiced by Eddie Murphy in all previous installments. Charlie Bean, known for The Lego Ninjago Movie and live-action Lady and The Tramp, will direct the film.