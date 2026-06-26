'Donkey' release date announced: What's next for 'Shrek' franchise
What's the story
The beloved animated franchise Shrek is getting a spinoff titled Donkey, which will be released on June 30, 2028. The film will focus on the origin story of the character Donkey, who has been voiced by Eddie Murphy in all previous installments. Charlie Bean, known for The Lego Ninjago Movie and live-action Lady and The Tramp, will direct the film.
Upcoming releases
Meanwhile, here's when 'Shrek 5' will be released
Before Donkey hits theaters, Universal and DreamWorks will release Shrek 5 in the summer of 2027. The film will see the return of Mike Myers, Murphy, and Cameron Diaz to their iconic roles as Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona. Zendaya is also joining the cast. Shrek 5 will be directed by franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn.
Franchise history
'Shrek' franchise's box office success
The Shrek franchise, which began in 2000, has been a huge commercial success. The original film grossed nearly $500 million worldwide and was the first-ever Oscar winner for an animated feature. It has since spawned three sequels, Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010), as well as two Puss in Boots spin-offs.