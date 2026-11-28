'Jiyara': Shreya Ghoshal, Alesso announce collaboration
What's the story
Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal and Swedish DJ Alesso (Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad) have announced their much-anticipated collaboration, titled Jiyara. The single will be released on December 4, the artists confirmed. The announcement comes after Alesso had hinted at working with an Indian artist through a post on Instagram. Fans speculated that it was Ghoshal based on her distinctive voice.
Announcement details
Ghoshal shared the news at Alesso's Bengaluru concert
Ghoshal confirmed the collaboration during a pre-recorded video message at Alesso's concert in Bengaluru.
She welcomed him to India and expressed excitement about their joint project.
"I wanted to be the first one to tell you all that me and Alesso have been working on a very special track, and it's so very exciting," she said.
The EDM artist then played a short snippet of the song for the audience.
Tour details
Alesso's 3rd India visit; Ghoshal's upcoming shows
This is Alesso's third visit to India for a concert, having previously performed in 2013 and 2016.
His next show is scheduled at Huda Gymkhana Club in Gurugram on Saturday (November 28).
Meanwhile, Ghoshal's The Unstoppable India Tour 2026-27 will continue next month with a performance at ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati, on December 19.
Her last show of the year is on December 26 at Aquatica Ground, Kolkata.