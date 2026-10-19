Shreya Ghoshal becomes Grammy voting member
What's the story
Acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal has joined the Recording Academy as an official voting member for the Grammy Awards. This prestigious role allows her to contribute to the decision-making process for one of music's most esteemed awards. Recently, she also participated in a South Asian panel discussion hosted by the Recording Academy, alongside Lara Raj from KATSEYE, Sameer Gadhia, and Raashi Kulkarni.
Statement
'Being part of a community that recognizes creativity...'
Ghoshal said, "Music has taken me to places I could have only dreamed of when I first started singing, and I feel incredibly grateful for the journey it has been."
"To now be part of the Recording Academy's voting community is a special moment for me. The Grammys celebrate music from across the world, and being part of a community that recognizes the creativity and hard work behind it is truly meaningful."
Cultural pride
Ghoshal on India's rich musical heritage
Ghoshal also spoke about her pride in India's rich musical heritage.
She said, "Coming from India, where music is so deeply woven into our lives and culture, I feel proud to bring that perspective to this platform."
"We have such a rich musical heritage and so many extraordinary artists telling stories through their music."
Upcoming tour
Ghoshal's upcoming tour in South Africa
Ghoshal is also gearing up for her return to South Africa with her Unstoppable Tour.
She expressed excitement about returning to the country, saying, "South Africa has always been a special place to return to, and I'm so happy to be bringing my Unstoppable Tour to Durban and Pretoria."
"Every time I perform for audiences around the world, I'm reminded of how music brings us together, regardless of where we come from or what language we speak."