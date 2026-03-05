Shreya Ghoshal calls lip-syncing at concerts 'lazy work'

Acclaimed playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has criticized the practice of lip-syncing at concerts, calling it "lazy work." Speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani, she emphasized that artists must put in hard work and not take their popularity lightly. "That's just a lazy act. Apne mehnat nahi kari (You haven't put in the hard work). In my personal opinion, it's not a good approach," she said.

Artist's stance 'I can't discredit what the audience likes...' While acknowledging audience preferences, Ghoshal stressed that artists should have certain principles. "I can't discredit what the audience likes, but I have certain principles as an artist," she said. "I have a problem with any performance of mine being played publicly that I myself wouldn't even be able to listen to." "For me, that is extremely humiliating and insulting."

Expectations 'An artist should feel uncomfortable if a song...' Ghoshal further elaborated on her expectations from artists and their performances. "An artist should feel uncomfortable if a song or live performance of theirs is being played around that has already failed," she said. "You'll always think, 'Why did I do that?' Either you work hard on your craft because you've earned that crown or throne, don't take it lightly thinking you've already achieved it."

