Shreya Ghoshal to sing for Bhansali's Republic Day tableau
What's the story
The upcoming Republic Day parade will feature a special tableau from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) for Indian cinema. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been roped in to design the tableau, which will be his first representation of Indian cinema at this prestigious event. Now, according to a report by Hindustan Times, singer Shreya Ghoshal has been roped in for a specially composed track for the occasion.
Song details
Ghoshal's song to enhance Bhansali's 'Bharat Gatha' tableau
The tableau, titled Bharat Gatha, will feature a special song by Ghoshal. The singer has previously worked with Bhansali on several projects. An insider close to the development told HT, "Music has always been integral to Bhansali's storytelling, and whenever he and Shreya come together, the result carries a rare emotional depth." "Their collaboration has consistently created moments that stay with audiences."
Tableau vision
Bhansali's tableau to showcase Indian cinema as a storytelling legacy
The source also mentioned that the tableau has been designed keeping in mind the I&B Ministry's vision of presenting Indian cinema as an extension of India's civilizational storytelling legacy. The tableau will move down Kartavya Path on January 26, with Ghoshal's specially composed song accompanying it.
Past collaborations
Ghoshal-Bhansali collaboration has a history of success
Ghoshal and Bhansali have a long-standing history of successful collaborations. The singer made her Bollywood debut with the song Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka from Bhansali's 2002 film Devdas, which won her a National Award. Since then, she has lent her voice to soundtracks composed by Bhansali for films like Bajirao Mastani, Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.