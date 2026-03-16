Shreya hints at singing break, reacts to Arijit's playback retirement

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has spoken about her commitment to live performances and the possibility of taking a break from singing. In an interview with ABP News, she said she feels very uncomfortable with the trend of lip-syncing during live shows. She said, "I feel very uncomfortable with that. I will stop singing the day I have to do that."

Performance dedication The importance of live performances Ghoshal emphasized the importance of live performances and the responsibility artists have toward their audience. She said, "As entertainers, what we are going through personally should not show on stage. People come to us for music and inspiration." The singer added that the love she receives from audiences continues to motivate her to perform. "When your heart is happy, the energy comes automatically," she said, adding that audience interaction remains her biggest source of inspiration.

Artist's perspective 'He took that decision very bravely' Ghoshal also weighed in on Arijit Singh's recent decision to step back from playback singing for films. "I also feel like taking a break sometimes. He took that decision very bravely," she said. "He is a musician from the heart. He doesn't think about why he is making music or what he will get from it. He just does what makes him happy." "For him, music is bigger than everything else."

Advertisement