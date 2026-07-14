Shreya Ghoshal roped in for Saiyami Kher's upcoming film
What's the story
Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal will be singing a special song for actor Saiyami Kher in Vikram Phadnis's upcoming untitled film. The song, written by Javed Akhtar, was recorded recently with Kher present at the studio. Expressing her excitement, Kher told Variety India she was thrilled to have Ghoshal on board and called it a "memorable experience."
Actor's reaction
'It felt so special to hear her create her magic'
Kher said, "I have been a big fan of Shreya and also consider her a friend."
"I feel every actor wants a Shreya Ghoshal song in their filmography, and it felt so special to hear her create her magic."
"Watching her bring the song to life was truly a memorable experience."
Director's insight
Phadnis says, 'This song needed a soul'
Phadnis said, "When Javed saab wrote the lyrics and Himesh gave the tune, Shreya's name came up unanimously."
"This song needed a soul; it had to reach people's hearts, and we did not want to settle for anyone other than Shreya. We are glad we waited."
"The magic she has brought to the track is something everyone will resonate with."
The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Viineet Kumar Siingh.
Other projects
More about Phadnis and Kher
Phadnis, who has directed two Marathi films, Hrudayantar (2017) and Smile Please (2019), is making his Hindi directorial debut with this romantic drama.
Kher made her acting debut with the 2015 Telugu film Rey and later entered Bollywood with the 2016 romance drama Mirzya, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
She has been juggling films and OTT projects for the last few years.