What to expect from Anupam Kher's 'Shri Ram Bhoomi'
What's the story
Zee Studios has announced its next project, Shri Ram Bhoomi. The studio shared the news on social media, calling it a "story shrouded in intrigue" and a journey of human emotion. The film will be directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh (The Kerala Story 2) and stars veteran actor Anupam Kher, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Amruta Khanvilkar.
Career highlight
Kher says the narrative is 'rooted in truth and faith'
For Kher, Shri Ram Bhoomi is a significant milestone as it marks his 552nd film. The actor expressed his gratitude and excitement on social media, calling the project a "story rooted in truth, faith, and the concept of returning home." He emphasized the importance of this story, which transcends generations. The film is currently on the floors.
Production details
More about the movie and production team
While plot details are under wraps, the studio and Kher's statements suggest a spiritually charged and socially relevant drama. The film is being produced by a team comprising Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, Ritesh Kudecha, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Raedita, Akash Shah, Pranay Chokshi, Kalapi Shah, Kranti Shanbhag, Girish Johar, and Meet Mojo. Meanwhile, Kher will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.