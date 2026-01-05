'Shrinking' Season 3 trailer: Jason Segel's therapist confronts grief
Apple TV+ recently released the trailer for Season 3 of "Shrinking."
This time, therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) is facing big changes—his daughter Alice is leaving for college, and he's still figuring out how to move forward after loss.
The show keeps its signature mix of honest laughs and heartfelt moments as Jimmy tries to help others while dealing with his own struggles.
What's new this season
The trailer highlights the season's theme of moving forward, promising deeper character journeys and the show's trademark blend of comedy and emotion.
Created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Segel, the series balances humor with real emotion as Jimmy navigates both work and family life.
Cast & release date
Season 3 brings back favorites like Segel, Christa Miller, and Harrison Ford, plus Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.
Guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, Cobie Smulders return—and newcomers Jeff Daniels and Michael J Fox join in.
Mark your calendar: new episodes drop January 28, 2026!