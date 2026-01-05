'Shrinking' Season 3 trailer: Jason Segel's therapist confronts grief Entertainment Jan 05, 2026

Apple TV+ recently released the trailer for Season 3 of "Shrinking."

This time, therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) is facing big changes—his daughter Alice is leaving for college, and he's still figuring out how to move forward after loss.

The show keeps its signature mix of honest laughs and heartfelt moments as Jimmy tries to help others while dealing with his own struggles.