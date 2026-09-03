'Broke my heart': Shriya Pilgaonkar on 'Guilty Minds' cancellation

Pilgaonkar, who played Kashaf Quaze in the series, admitted that she found it hard to part ways with the show.

"I'm so emotional about that show, and usually I'm very strong about everything, but it broke my heart when Season 2 of Guilty Minds wasn't commissioned."

"Actors have to deal with this sometimes, where we get so attached to something. Eventually we have to be spiritually understanding and detach and do all this."