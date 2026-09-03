'Broke my heart': Shriya Pilgaonkar on 'Guilty Minds' cancellation
What's the story
Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar recently opened up about her emotional attachment to the legal drama Guilty Minds, which premiered in 2022 but was not renewed for a second season. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "Guilty Minds is a series that is closest to my heart because that character of Kashaf was so beautifully written." "I stand by how good that show was, and that open ending."
Actor's perspective
Pilgaonkar got emotionally attached to 'Guilty Minds'
Pilgaonkar, who played Kashaf Quaze in the series, admitted that she found it hard to part ways with the show.
"I'm so emotional about that show, and usually I'm very strong about everything, but it broke my heart when Season 2 of Guilty Minds wasn't commissioned."
"Actors have to deal with this sometimes, where we get so attached to something. Eventually we have to be spiritually understanding and detach and do all this."
Career focus
Plot of 'Guilty Minds' and upcoming projects of Pilgaonkar
Guilty Minds, available on Amazon Prime Video, revolved around the complicated relationship between Quaze and Deepak Rana, who met in law school.
Their personal bond was strong, but their professional lives often put them on opposite sides.
Meanwhile, Pilgaonkar is gearing up for a busy September with two major theatrical releases: Mirzapur The Movie and Haiwaan.
Actor's anticipation
On her upcoming theatrical releases
Pilgaonkar is also looking forward to her return to the big screen after a long time.
She said, "I'm just wanting to soak in every moment because it's something I don't take for granted at all."
"I have these theatrical releases after a very long time." "So I'm nervous and excited about Friday now, and it's a very big deal for me."
While Mirzapur: The Movie will release on September 4, Haiwaan is scheduled for September 11.