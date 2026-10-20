Shroff shot at in Mumbai in ₹50,000 paid 7-shot attack
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in a shocking attack: Two men fired seven shots at him in Mumbai on Sunday evening.
According to police, these attackers were young and had been given ₹50,000 collectively as an advance to carry out the act and promised assistance in securing a job abroad after the attack.
After the shooting, they ditched their bike near Andheri West station and took a train out of the city.
Three suspects caught, Pandit linked
Police quickly identified the suspects, Hritik (22), Rehan (18), and Phool Singh (18), and caught them in Kota, Rajasthan, as they tried to escape to Nepal.
Investigators suspected that Anil Pandit, an associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was linked to the arrangement through the handler.
In an audio clip, Pandit threatened film industry folks who didn't support his group or were linked with Salman Khan.