Shroff targeted in Juhu shooting, driver injured, 3 arrested
Entertainment
Actor Tiger Shroff was targeted in a shooting outside a football match in Juhu, Mumbai, on October 18. While Tiger wasn't hurt, his driver was injured.
The attack turned out to be carefully planned: police say the suspects had mapped out their moves and escape route two weeks in advance.
All three were arrested soon after at Kota railway station in Rajasthan.
Bishnoi gang suspects tracked Shroff online
Investigators found the accused, linked to the Bishnoi gang, had been following Shroff's routines on social media for weeks.
After firing shots near Pushpa Narsee Park, they ditched their bike near Andheri West station, hopped trains and cabs across cities, and tried heading toward Delhi, possibly aiming for Nepal.
Quick police teamwork led to their arrest before they could get away.