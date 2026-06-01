Shroff's layered turn in 'The Great Grand Superhero' impresses Saini
Jackie Shroff is turning heads in The Great Grand Superhero, which dropped on May 29.
Director Manish Saini says Shroff's performance is layered and a big shift from his usual "Jaggu Dada" vibe.
Saini was so impressed that even during editing, Shroff kept surprising him.
Saini praises Shroff's subtle gestures
Saini shared that Shroff's instincts brought the character to life, even in scenes where he wasn't given much direction.
He praised how subtle gestures and long shots showed off Shroff's consistency.
The director also highlighted how trusting the process and stepping into a new genre made the film work.
Saini values emotion over box office
Saini explained he cares more about creating stories that connect emotionally than chasing box office numbers.
He believes true success is when a film sticks with people, even if it doesn't rake in huge profits, and he hopes audiences feel those deeper moments.