Shroff's 'The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman' plunges 74%

Saini family film nets 1.38cr

So far, the film has collected only ₹1.38 crore net (₹1.64 crore gross) in India.

Directed by National Award winner Manish Saini, it tells the story of a kid's adventure with aliens and highlights family bonds between grandparents and grandchildren.

Despite its family-friendly vibe, it hasn't really clicked with viewers yet, so all eyes are on whether word-of-mouth can turn things around.