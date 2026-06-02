Shroff's 'The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman' plunges 74%
Entertainment
Jackie Shroff's latest film, The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman, isn't getting much love at the box office.
After opening on May 29, it saw a steep 74% drop in earnings by day four, bringing in just ₹13 lakh that day.
Even with a release on 613 shows across India, the movie is struggling to find an audience.
Saini family film nets 1.38cr
So far, the film has collected only ₹1.38 crore net (₹1.64 crore gross) in India.
Directed by National Award winner Manish Saini, it tells the story of a kid's adventure with aliens and highlights family bonds between grandparents and grandchildren.
Despite its family-friendly vibe, it hasn't really clicked with viewers yet, so all eyes are on whether word-of-mouth can turn things around.