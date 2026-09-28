Sushant Singh Rajput's sister claims post-mortem showed 'stun gun' use
What's the story
Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has revealed shocking details about her brother's post-mortem. In a recent video message, she claimed, "We got to know recently that...[the person] who did post-mortem on Bhai told that there was stun gun use and his leg was broken, and a lot of force was used on him. His eyes were hurt."
Emotional reaction
Kirti thanked fans for their support
Kirti returned from Atlanta after attending a meditation retreat and was greeted with overwhelming support from fans.
"There were hundreds of you coming and hugging me and crying, crying for Bhai," she said.
"You guys, all of you felt that what happened to Bhai was wrong."
She also spoke about the difficulty of forgiving someone you love, saying it takes "a lot more courage to forgive."
Positive outlook
'Please, please don't lose faith in God...'
Kirti added, "And I don't want you guys to lose faith on God or in goodness."
"Please, please don't lose faith in God. There is unfairness in the world."
"OK, I accept that. And maybe good people do have to go through a lot of pain. But pain is your way to transformation."
To recall, Rajput died in June 2020, allegedly by suicide.
Last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ruled out any foul play in his death.
Case details
Know more about Rajput's death investigation
Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.
Three doctors reportedly prepared the post-mortem report and five signed off on it, which noted no struggle marks, no external injuries, and clean nails.
For the unversed, Rajput's ex-partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were under investigation for the actor's death.
However, they were later cleared of the charges.