Shweta Tripathi begins 'Mirzapur the Film' shoot in Varanasi

Tripathi's association with Varanasi isn't limited to Mirzapur. She said, "So many of my milestones are connected to this city. From Masaan to Mirzapur first and second seasons, from Escaype Live to Kaalkoot, every project here has given me something unforgettable." The actor is currently shooting for the film version of Prime Video 's popular web series Mirzapur in Varanasi with Pankaj Tripathi , Ali Fazal , and Rasika Dugal under Gurmmeet Singh's direction.

Character evolution

Bringing Golu to the big screen

Tripathi, who has been playing Golu since the first season of Mirzapur premiered in 2018, finds it both challenging and rewarding to bring her character to the big screen. She said, "To bring her to the big screen is both challenging and rewarding because the stakes feel higher not just for her but for the world of Mirzapur itself." "Doing that in Varanasi, where it all began, feels right."