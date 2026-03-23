'Mirzapur's female characters don't play 'second-fiddle to men': Shweta Tripathi

Tripathi's character, Golu, is a prime example of this female empowerment. She said, "The power of women is beautifully written into these characters." "Golu was a reserved, intelligent girl. After the first season, people said that she brought a calm intelligence in the violent world." "Over time, we saw her become stronger because of everything life threw at her."

Transition to cinema

Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'

The film adaptation of the popular Amazon Prime Video series was announced on March 19 as part of the streaming platform's 2026 slate. It is associated with director Gurmmeet Singh and the series features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, along with female actors such as Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The original series has been known for its male-centric narrative set in the world of gangs and gangsters, but it has also given importance to female characters.