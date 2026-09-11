'Not easy...': Shweta Tripathi defends Jitendra playing Bablu in 'Mirzapur'
What's the story
Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu in Mirzapur: The Movie, has defended the decision to cast Jitendra Kumar as Bablu in place of Vikrant Massey. Speaking to NDTV, she said, "What Jeetu has done is not easy... But now he's a part of our core group." She also praised Kumar's cooking skills and said he did justice to a different version of Bablu.
Past collaboration
On her chemistry with Kumar
Tripathi, who previously worked with Kumar in the 2019 film Gone Kesh, said their past experience helped them build chemistry on set.
She recalled how Kumar sent her a plant as a birthday gift during Gone Kesh's shoot, adding that he is someone you just connect with.
"It's not just me, the entire cast welcomed him with open arms," she said about him joining the Mirzapur team for the film version.
Creative process
This is what the director said
Director Gurmmeet Singh has now revealed why he decided to recast Massey.
He said, "The best thing about the creative process is that it never binds us. There is often an expectation that everything will remain the same, but that isn't possible, and that shouldn't bother anyone."
"When we decided to recast Bablu, we were approaching the film in a new way, and this opened up new doors for us."
Film details
About 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Mirzapur: The Movie is a spin-off of the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, which starred Massey as Bablu.
The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonal Chauhan, and Sheeba Chaddha.
It was released last Friday and has already raked in over ₹200cr worldwide.