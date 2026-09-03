'Mirzapur': Shweta Tripathi gets candid about the movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a spinoff and prequel to the hit Amazon Prime Video series. It explores the origins of the rivalry between the Tripathis and the Pandits.

The film features several key characters from the show, including Golu Gupta.

"I feel Mirzapur is a project that challenges you in different ways," said Tripathi.

"If you feel, 'Oh, this time you got it', that's never the case. After doing three seasons, you have lived the emotions of your character."