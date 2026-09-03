'Mirzapur': Shweta Tripathi gets candid about the movie
What's the story
Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta in the upcoming film Mirzapur: The Movie, recently spoke to Hindustan Times about her excitement for the release. She said that she is looking forward to seeing how audiences react to the film. "Right now we are hoping...that ki ek baarye exam ho jaye aur Friday, Sunday, aur phir Monday ho toh humein result pata chal jayega."
Character evolution
'I feel 'Mirzapur' is a project that challenges you'
Mirzapur: The Movie is a spinoff and prequel to the hit Amazon Prime Video series. It explores the origins of the rivalry between the Tripathis and the Pandits.
The film features several key characters from the show, including Golu Gupta.
"I feel Mirzapur is a project that challenges you in different ways," said Tripathi.
"If you feel, 'Oh, this time you got it', that's never the case. After doing three seasons, you have lived the emotions of your character."
Film's uniqueness
'We have kept everything the audience liked...'
Tripathi clarified that the film is not just a retelling of the first season.
"It is definitely not a redux of season one," she said.
"So agar aap highway pe ja rahe ho, aur aap ek bypass le lete ho."
"Toh yeh woh hai."
"We have kept everything the audience liked and introduced new elements."
"So it's like a thaali, where the ingredients have been tweaked a bit."
"Ingredients mein masaale thode faraq kar diye hain, thali wahi hai."
Film information
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna.
It stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, and Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit (replacing Vikrant Massey).
The film will be released in Hindi and Telugu on Friday, September 4.