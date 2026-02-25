Vikas Bahl to direct musical romance starring Alizeh Agnihotri-Siddhant Chaturvedi

Acclaimed director Vikas Bahl , known for films like Queen, Super 30, and Shaitan, is set to explore new territory with a musical romance drama. The yet-untitled film will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri in lead roles. Variety India reports that the story is loosely based on the rise of the Punjabi underground movement in the UK during the 1990s.

Cultural backdrop Exploring the underground Punjabi music scene in the 1990s The film will delve into the 1990s when the post-immigrant generation in the UK and Punjab started creating a unique cross-cultural sound. This fusion of traditional Punjabi folk with Western styles was more than just music; it was a form of rebellion for an entire generation, reported the outlet. Chaturvedi will play a drummer while Agnihotri will be a singer, with their love story set against this vibrant cultural backdrop.

Production details Production to begin in mid-2026 Bahl has reportedly completed the script and is set to begin pre-production soon. The team plans to start shooting in the second half of 2026. Reliance Entertainment will be producing the film. This project will mark Chaturvedi's second collaboration with Bahl after their upcoming romantic comedy Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, slated for release in Q3 2026.

