Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur bring a modern love story to Mumbai in 'Do Deewane...' teaser Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

The first teaser for "Do Deewane Seher Mein" is here, giving us a peek at Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur as Shashank and Roshni.

Set in the heart of Mumbai, their romance feels both fresh and nostalgic, with the teaser weaving in vibes from the classic/ iconic song 'Do Deewane Seher Mein.'

The city's energy and the use of the classic song as musical backdrop set the mood for this "imperfectly perfect" love story.