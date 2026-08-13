Siddhant Chaturvedi-Tamannaah Bhatia's V Shantaram biopic delayed to 2027

In an interview with the outlet, Deshpande clarified that the biopic is still on track but production has been delayed.

He said, "We had initially planned an April shoot and planned to go indoors after rains."

"But we were delayed by two months, and then the whole schedule went haywire."

"Now with the fresh dates, we are planning to shoot next year with a few more big names in the casting apart from Sidharth and Tamannaah."