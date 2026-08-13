Siddhant Chaturvedi-Tamannaah Bhatia's V Shantaram biopic delayed to 2027
What's the story
The much-anticipated biopic on legendary filmmaker V Shantaram, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tamannaah Bhatia, has been pushed to 2027, revealed Bollywood Hungama. The film was announced in December with Chaturvedi in the lead role and Bhatia as Shantaram's second wife, Jayashree. Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the project was originally scheduled to begin production in April but hasn't started yet.
Delay explanation
'We had initially planned an April shoot...'
In an interview with the outlet, Deshpande clarified that the biopic is still on track but production has been delayed.
He said, "We had initially planned an April shoot and planned to go indoors after rains."
"But we were delayed by two months, and then the whole schedule went haywire."
"Now with the fresh dates, we are planning to shoot next year with a few more big names in the casting apart from Sidharth and Tamannaah."
Revised plan
Here's the revised shoot plan
The revised shooting schedule will allow the team to finish outdoor sequences before the monsoon season.
The film will chronicle Shantaram's journey from silent films to sound and color, highlighting his influence on Indian cinema.
Meanwhile, the Shantaram biopic will be Chaturvedi's first foray into a biographical role.
Actor's perspective
'He wasn't just a pioneer of Indian and global cinema...'
Chaturvedi had said in a statement, "The more I read about his journey, the more humbled I felt."
"He wasn't just a pioneer of Indian and global cinema; he was a visionary who kept pushing forward no matter the obstacles."
"Stepping into his world has been my most transformative experience as an actor."
"His life moved me deeply and reminded me of the power of perseverance."