Siddharth Anand to direct romantic drama after 'King'?

Siddharth Anand , the mastermind behind blockbuster action films like Pathaan and Fighter, is keen to return to the romance genre after four consecutive action projects. Anand started his career with successful romantic comedies such as Salaam Namaste (2005) and Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and is currently working on King. In a recent interview, he spoke about his future projects.

Career transition Anand is currently looking for a suitable script Anand's career took a turn with the action-packed Bang Bang! (2014), starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, he has been associated with high-octane action dramas. Speaking to Variety India, he said, "I think it's time I should make a romantic film, not for people, but just to break the mold for myself." He is currently on the lookout for a suitable script.

Filmmaking philosophy 'I want to do it all' Anand has made it clear that he doesn't want to be confined to one genre. He said, "Whether it's a romantic film or whether it's another genre, I want to do it all." "I don't look to do a big film or just an action. I just seek the story." "My stories are generally small and intimate, but I think the texture and the scale that I inherently bring to them often make the film big in terms of production."

