Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'DC' could have starred Siddharth
What's the story
Before Lokesh Kanagaraj took the lead in DC, the gangster drama was a different film with Siddharth as its almost leading man. This revelation comes from Mukesh G, the director of photography for DC. He told Variety India that nearly a decade ago, when director Arun Matheswaran was developing the project in an urban setting, several actors were interested in the script.
Casting history
'It was still a gangster film, but completely different'
Mukesh revealed, "DC was completely different 10 years ago."
"There were so many heroes who wanted to do it. At that point in time, Siddharth was almost the final choice for us to mount the film."
"He was almost supposed to do the film."
He added that it "was in a different terrain, it was more of a city-based film."
"It was still a gangster film, but completely different from what we had."
Project evolution
'When things took long to materialize...'
Mukesh explained that the long development process of DC led to significant changes in the film.
He explained, "See, 10 years before, Siddharth was supposed to play the role."
"After that when things took long to materialize, everyone went on to do something else and completely lost track of everything."
By the time DC was revived, Matheswaran was working with a substantially altered version of the story and a different creative landscape.
Character development
Evolution of female characters in 'DC'
Mukesh also revealed that the female dynamic at the center of DC underwent a significant evolution during its long journey to the screen.
He said, "There was a Chandra in mind, but Parvati and Chandra had an equal part in that."
"A little more elaborate version of Parvati was there, but Arun wanted Chandra to take the main badge just because he wanted that Bonnie and Clyde feel for two characters."