Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'DC' could have starred Siddharth

Mukesh revealed, "DC was completely different 10 years ago."

"There were so many heroes who wanted to do it. At that point in time, Siddharth was almost the final choice for us to mount the film."

"He was almost supposed to do the film."

He added that it "was in a different terrain, it was more of a city-based film."

"It was still a gangster film, but completely different from what we had."