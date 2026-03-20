Sidhant Gupta's 'Teen Kauwe' 1st look out--cast, plot, release date
Prime Video unveiled the first look for Teen Kauwe as part of its content slate reveal in March 2026, and it's got everyone talking.
Sidhant Gupta plays an ex-secret agent who was presumed dead and branded a traitor for seven years. Now he's back to clear his name, even as his own agency hunts him down.
The first look hints at high-octane action sequences, Gupta's edgy new look, and the ensemble cast includes Bobby Deol and Ronit Roy.
Cast and crew of the show
Teen Kauwe is directed by Priyanka Ghose and its release date has not been announced.
It's part of Prime Video's pretty stacked 2026 lineup alongside projects such as Storm, Raakh, Lukkhe, Matka King, Tax Department Story, and Mess, so there's a lot coming up for every mood.
The cast is loaded too: besides Gupta, you'll spot Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pavail Gulati, Isha Talwar, Faisal Malik, and more familiar faces.
If you're into thrillers with big ensemble casts and high-stakes drama (without the fluff), this one might be worth keeping on your radar.