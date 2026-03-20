Sidhant Gupta's 'Teen Kauwe' 1st look out--cast, plot, release date Entertainment Mar 20, 2026

Prime Video unveiled the first look for Teen Kauwe as part of its content slate reveal in March 2026, and it's got everyone talking.

Sidhant Gupta plays an ex-secret agent who was presumed dead and branded a traitor for seven years. Now he's back to clear his name, even as his own agency hunts him down.

The first look hints at high-octane action sequences, Gupta's edgy new look, and the ensemble cast includes Bobby Deol and Ronit Roy.