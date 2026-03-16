Sidharth Malhotra to lead Karan Johar's next project?

Production details

Filming expected to begin by summer 2026

A source told Mid-Day, "The studio is keen to collaborate with Sidharth again and feels that the subject suits his persona. He had liked the idea when it was shared with him last year." "He gave a verbal go-ahead at the time and wanted to read the script before committing formally. Now, it's in the last stages of conversation." If everything goes according to plan, filming could begin by summer 2026 in Mumbai.