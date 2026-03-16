Sidharth Malhotra to lead Karan Johar's next project?
What's the story
Actor Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly in advanced talks to lead a new project from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, two years after their last collaboration on Yodha (2024). The upcoming film is an emotional drama exploring "complex relationships" and will be directed by Sharan Sharma, known for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024).
Production details
Filming expected to begin by summer 2026
A source told Mid-Day, "The studio is keen to collaborate with Sidharth again and feels that the subject suits his persona. He had liked the idea when it was shared with him last year." "He gave a verbal go-ahead at the time and wanted to read the script before committing formally. Now, it's in the last stages of conversation." If everything goes according to plan, filming could begin by summer 2026 in Mumbai.
Past projects
Malhotra's previous collaborations with Dharma Productions
Malhotra has worked with Dharma Productions numerous times. Some of their past collaborations are Student of the Year, Kapoor & Sons, Shershaah, and Brothers. The actor was last seen in the rom-com Param Sundari and will next headline the folk thriller Vvan-Force of the Forrest.