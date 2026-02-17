Sidharth Malhotra's father Sunil passes away; actor bids emotional adieu Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

Sidharth Malhotra shared on Instagram that his father, Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, passed away peacefully in his sleep in mid-February 2026. He had been battling illness for some time.

In an emotional note, Sidharth called him a man of "rare honesty, integrity and culture."

Sidharth and wife Kiara Advani traveled to Delhi for the last rites, with the family asking for privacy as they grieve.