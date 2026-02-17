Sidharth Malhotra's father Sunil passes away; actor bids emotional adieu
Sidharth Malhotra shared on Instagram that his father, Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, passed away peacefully in his sleep in mid-February 2026. He had been battling illness for some time.
In an emotional note, Sidharth called him a man of "rare honesty, integrity and culture."
Sidharth and wife Kiara Advani traveled to Delhi for the last rites, with the family asking for privacy as they grieve.
'You taught me how to be a man'
Sunil was known for his discipline and dignity—qualities that shaped Sidharth's life.
Sidharth referred to him as his "favorite hero" and spoke about feeling guilty when work kept him away during his dad's health struggles.
Even after suffering a stroke and being confined to a wheelchair, Sunil remained dignified and strong till the end.