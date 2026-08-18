Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's directorial debut 'Sigma' gets October release
What's the story
The much-awaited directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, will hit the screens on October 2, 2026. The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 31 but was postponed due to Vijay's own film Jana Nayagan moving to July 23. Sigma is now set for a Gandhi Jayanti weekend release.
Film details
What is 'Sigma' all about?
Sigma is being billed as a high-stakes heist adventure, blending action, comedy, treasure-hunt elements, and unexpected twists.
The film stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role with Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, and Shiv Panditt among others.
It has been made in Tamil and Telugu.
Debut film
Sanjay has gone all out for his debut
Sigma is Sanjay's first venture as a director. He has opted for a unique genre for his debut, combining a heist story with adventure and comedy.
Kishan had earlier said the film is more than just an ordinary narrative, emphasizing the hard work put into making it a one-of-a-kind experience.
The film was shot across Chennai, Salem, Thalakona, and Thailand, with post-production currently underway.
Production team
Meet the cast and crew of 'Sigma'
Apart from those mentioned, Sigma also stars Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, and Sheela Rajkumar.
Thaman S has composed the music for the film, while Krishnan Vasant is handling cinematography and Praveen KL is in charge of editing.
Venkat and Selva have choreographed the action sequences.
The film is expected to face tough competition during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend, with several other Tamil releases scheduled around that time.