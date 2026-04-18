Siingh to play Darab Wadkar in 'Matka King' season 2
Entertainment
Viineet Kumar Siingh, who just had a cameo in Season one of Matka King, is getting a much bigger role in the new season.
He'll be back as Darab Ahmed Wadkar, and this time his character's story will really take center stage.
For Siingh, shooting these scenes last year was a big deal. He called it a "Matka King is very special to me" in his career.
'Matka King' season 2 expands characters
Season two promises to dig deeper into its characters and stories, with Siingh's expanded part adding more layers to the drama.
While you wait for the next chapter, Siingh suggests catching up on Season one, and if you're into vintage cars, Vijay Varma spoke about the vintage cars used in the show and his curiosity about them.