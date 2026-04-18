Siingh to play Darab Wadkar in 'Matka King' season 2 Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Viineet Kumar Siingh, who just had a cameo in Season one of Matka King, is getting a much bigger role in the new season.

He'll be back as Darab Ahmed Wadkar, and this time his character's story will really take center stage.

For Siingh, shooting these scenes last year was a big deal. He called it a "Matka King is very special to me" in his career.